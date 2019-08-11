HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.06 N/A -22.38 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 185.31% upside potential. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 106.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 58.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.