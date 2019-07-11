HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.62 N/A -17.76 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.08 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 192.40% and an $20 consensus price target. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 664.53%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.