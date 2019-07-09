HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|10
|16.90
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|32.35
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 204.88% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average price target of $20.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.
