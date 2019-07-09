HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 16.90 N/A -17.76 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 32.35 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 204.88% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.