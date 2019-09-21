HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 152.53% and an $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 183.87% and its consensus price target is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.