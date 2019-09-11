HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 16.42 N/A -22.38 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.14 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 151.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.