HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.32 N/A -22.38 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.24 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and iBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.00% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 8.1% respectively. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.