HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|13.96
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|93.02
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 174.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 440.32% and its consensus price target is $16.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Summary
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
