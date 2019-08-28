HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.96 N/A -22.38 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 93.02 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 174.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 440.32% and its consensus price target is $16.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.