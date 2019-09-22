HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.82 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 152.53%. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 71.27%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.