HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 174.73% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.