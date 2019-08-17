HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|13.94
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|41.71
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 174.73% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
