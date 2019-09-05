HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.44 N/A -22.38 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.23 N/A -1.91 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 146.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 145.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.