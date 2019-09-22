HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 152.53% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average price target of $20. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 average price target and a 91.93% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 9.35% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.