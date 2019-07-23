HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.80 N/A -17.76 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.63 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.44% and an $20 average target price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 340.46% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.