HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.42 N/A -22.38 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.23 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 179.72% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $29, which is potential 213.17% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 0%. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.