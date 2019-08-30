HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 16.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 136.97%. Competitively the consensus target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, which is potential 245.35% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 59.6% respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.