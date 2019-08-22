HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

This is a contrast between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.65 N/A -22.38 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 144.80% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 10%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.