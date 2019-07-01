HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -17.76 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.81 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 197.18% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively the average price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $25.88, which is potential 15.69% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.