HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.34 N/A -22.38 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 103.39 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 169.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $149.67, while its potential upside is 47.04%. Based on the results delivered earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.