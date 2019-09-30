HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,201,550.39% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 149.00% at a $18.75 average price target. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 13.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.