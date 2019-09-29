HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.58 8.22M -22.38 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,201,550.39% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,717,688.92% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $18.75, and a 149.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 35.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.