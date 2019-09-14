HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|14.52
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|77.61
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 163.85%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
