HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.52 N/A -22.38 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 77.61 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 163.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.