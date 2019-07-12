HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Reaches $8.48 After 7.00% Up Move; Shorts at Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Raised By 9%

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) had an increase of 9% in short interest. SRRK’s SI was 1.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9% from 1.01M shares previously. With 57,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s short sellers to cover SRRK’s short positions. The SI to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s float is 12.06%. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 24,761 shares traded. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

The stock of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 26.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 1.99 million shares traded or 2000.31% up from the average. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $215.46M company. It was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $9.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HOOK worth $15.08M more.

Among 3 analysts covering HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOOK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock has $2300 highest and $1700 lowest target. $20’s average target is 135.85% above currents $8.48 stock price. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company has market cap of $215.46 million. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers.

More notable recent HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hookipa on go with study of HB-201 in HPV+ cancers; shares up 37% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : SNAP, F, INFY, AMD, NOK, MCRN, QQQ, HOOK, MU, NIO, UXIN, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantia says to look into possibility of taking Alitalia stake – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) to report earnings on August, 19. After $-9.27 actual EPS reported by HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.93% EPS growth.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company has market cap of $458.28 million. The firm is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia.