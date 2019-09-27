HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.60 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.35 10.37M -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 107,170,795.31% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,586,081.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 157.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 37.14% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 34% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.