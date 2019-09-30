HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.58 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,201,550.39% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and has 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$18.75 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 149.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 33.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.