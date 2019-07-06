HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Contrasting side by side

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.31 N/A -17.76 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 197.62% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.