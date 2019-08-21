HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|14.76
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|15.22
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 159.74% upside potential. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 185.57%. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 53.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.