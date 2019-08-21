HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.76 N/A -22.38 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.22 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 159.74% upside potential. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 185.57%. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 53.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.