HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.53 N/A -22.38 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 12.27 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.75% and an $20 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.