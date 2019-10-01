HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,201,550.39% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $18.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.