HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Comparison side by side

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 19.19 N/A -17.76 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.28 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 168.46%. Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 17.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.