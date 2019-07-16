HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Comparison side by side

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|10
|19.19
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.28
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 168.46%. Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 17.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
