HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparing side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.65 N/A -22.38 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 144.80% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.