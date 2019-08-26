HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Contrasting side by side

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.51 N/A -22.38 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 146.91%. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,427.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 71.5%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.