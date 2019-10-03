HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.70 34.07M -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,064,516.13% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 212,009,956.44% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $18.75, with potential upside of 170.56%. Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 45.50%. Based on the results given earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.