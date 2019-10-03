HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,064,516.13% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 137,000,963.29% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 170.56% upside potential and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.