HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 136.97% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 12.86% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 0% respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.