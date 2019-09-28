HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparing side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.58 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,476,683.94% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 224,050,860.06% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $18.75, with potential upside of 149.00%. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s potential upside is 279.15% and its consensus price target is $16. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Gamida Cell Ltd. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.