HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparison side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Equillium Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 174.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 27.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.