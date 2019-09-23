HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparison side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.13 N/A -22.38 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 153.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.