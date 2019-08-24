HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.51 N/A -22.38 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 146.91%. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, with potential downside of -10.08%. The data provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.