HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparison side by side

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.46 N/A -17.76 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1214.80 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.99% and an $20 average price target. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.5, with potential upside of 88.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.