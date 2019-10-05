HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.50 8.22M -22.38 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,064,516.13% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 189,213,483.15% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 165.58% at a $18.75 average price target. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 average price target and a 73.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.