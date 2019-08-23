HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.65 N/A -22.38 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.85 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 144.80% at a $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 166.71% and its consensus price target is $18.67. The results provided earlier shows that Bicycle Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 22%. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.