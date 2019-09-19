HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.32 N/A -22.38 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.