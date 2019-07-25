HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Analysts See $-0.47 EPS; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 33.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 21,855 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 86,727 shares with $15.73M value, up from 64,872 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.64. About 1.61M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 19.After having $-9.27 EPS previously, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s analysts see -94.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 51,530 shares traded. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 12,981 shares to 324,289 valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 44,570 shares and now owns 19,303 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $230 target. Berenberg maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and $245 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $201 target. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, June 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 60 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 1,734 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Old National Comml Bank In accumulated 43,126 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Essex Fincl Serv stated it has 1,303 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). London Of Virginia has invested 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Srb reported 4,012 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Blackrock Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.32% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 26,015 shares. Fdx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Edgestream Partners Lp owns 3,472 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company has market cap of $165.41 million. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers.