Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s rating was cut by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in analysts note released on Friday, 4 October.

Among 5 analysts covering Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Polymetal International PLC has GBX 1400 highest and GBX 850 lowest target. GBX 1158’s average target is 2.03% above currents GBX 1135 stock price. Polymetal International PLC had 15 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. Citigroup upgraded Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. UBS maintained Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) rating on Wednesday, August 28. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 1300 target. Berenberg maintained Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 1070 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) latest ratings:

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company has market cap of $176.08 million. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers.

Among 4 analysts covering HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOOK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock has $2300 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 170.56% above currents $6.93 stock price. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) to report earnings on November, 11. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 15,177 shares traded. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining firm in the Russia Federation, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company has market cap of 5.34 billion GBP. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, the Russia Federation.