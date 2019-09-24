Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Stock Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered by $2.27 Million Its Holding; Seizert Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Helen Of Troy LTD Com (HELE)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (HELE) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 21,993 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 14,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $156.71. About 90,533 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture (HOFT) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 113,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The institutional investor held 48,108 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, down from 161,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 17,440 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $441,595 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $9,855 was bought by Jacobsen Anne. On Thursday, April 25 the insider TOMS PAUL B JR bought $27,979. 2,900 Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares with value of $64,136 were bought by Townsend Douglas. On Monday, April 22 WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR bought $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold HOFT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.05 million shares or 1.12% less from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). First Limited Partnership accumulated 21,339 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 11 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). 4,150 are held by Citigroup Inc. Vanguard Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 584,604 shares. Bb&T Corp has 101,716 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp owns 11,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc has 149,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 108,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 55,696 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 4,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 3,607 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,821 shares stake.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 63,874 shares to 89,305 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Regions Financial has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Sg Americas Ltd has 31,592 shares. 2,518 are held by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Mesirow Fincl Invest holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 47,726 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,762 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 10,463 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Schroder Invest Management has 61,800 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oarsman owns 1.05% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 17,753 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 9,401 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability reported 139,465 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 140 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp Com New (NYSE:LEA) by 8,281 shares to 49,590 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 43,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,119 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX).