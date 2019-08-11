Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Reaches $18.81 52-Week Low; Intra-cellular Therapies (ITCI) Sellers Decreased By 0.1% Their Shorts

The stock of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.49 target or 7.00% below today’s $18.81 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $222.28 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $17.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.56M less. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 66,499 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”

Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) had a decrease of 0.1% in short interest. ITCI’s SI was 4.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.1% from 4.68 million shares previously. With 643,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s short sellers to cover ITCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 766,522 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hooker Furniture Earnings: HOFT Stock Slides Lower on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 7/28/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hooker Furniture Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HOFT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $222.28 million. The firm designs, makes, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It has a 6.4 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Hooker Furniture Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,966 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Com reported 7,259 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor owns 20,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 29 shares. 11 are held by Glenmede Tru Comm Na. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 179,585 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Prelude Capital Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 405 shares. Sei Invs Co has 7,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). 2 are held by Nordea Investment. Metropolitan Life Com New York accumulated 5,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $441,595 activity. Townsend Douglas had bought 2,900 shares worth $64,136. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $27,979 was bought by TOMS PAUL B JR. On Thursday, June 20 Jacobsen Anne bought $9,855 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 500 shares. 500 Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares with value of $14,435 were bought by Huckfeldt Paul A. WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR had bought 8,000 shares worth $225,040.

Among 3 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldg Limited owns 35,278 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 1,000 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 353,592 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 111,100 shares in its portfolio. 88,900 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 214,991 shares. Samlyn Cap Llc holds 0.39% or 1.36M shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 40,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wasatch Inc holds 2.36 million shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Citadel Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 92,672 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 14,839 shares. Clough Capital L P stated it has 0.14% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Bb Biotech Ag has 0.67% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 2.20 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) or 46,033 shares.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular – Potential Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Update on FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intra-Cellular Therapies: Poised To Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Conference Call to Provide Regulatory Update Following Recent Meeting with FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $509.25 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. Alafi Christopher D also bought $1.99 million worth of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares.