Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Market Valuation Declined While Ajo LP Boosted by $3.99 Million Its Position; Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Shares Declined While Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased by $7.15 Million Its Holding

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company's stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 828,170 shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Hooker Furniture (HOFT) by 2354% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 199,643 shares as the company's stock declined 30.17% . The institutional investor held 208,124 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, up from 8,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Hooker Furniture for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 290,091 shares traded or 149.56% up from the average. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chem (NYSE:APD) by 5,792 shares to 1,293 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 125,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,335 shares, and cut its stake in Midwestone Financial (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $441,595 activity. TOMS PAUL B JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $27,979. $225,040 worth of stock was bought by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR on Monday, April 22. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider Huckfeldt Paul A bought $14,435. The insider Jacobsen Anne bought 500 shares worth $9,855.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HOFT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.05 million shares or 1.12% less from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 25,031 shares. Victory accumulated 0% or 27,817 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 108,402 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 47 shares. Amer Intll Grp, a New York-based fund reported 7,392 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.01% stake. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 0.03% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Citigroup owns 4,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 1,391 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.04% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 19,847 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 136,577 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54M for 13.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90 million and $47.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.