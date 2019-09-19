Hood River Capital Management Upped Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stake by $30.21 Million; Shares Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Cut Its Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 785.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.44 million, up from 174,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 568,744 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 5,905 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $223.64. About 268,930 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings In by 243,904 shares to 197,271 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 23,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,754 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos contract for subscale aerial target spares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 54,970 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 164,100 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 286,488 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 18,224 shares. Axiom Limited De accumulated 0.06% or 97,065 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Pdts Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 317,059 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Co has 0.49% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 678,771 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,177 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 8,629 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 120,177 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.04% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.41 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,320 shares to 116,582 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).