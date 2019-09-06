Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Scientific Games (SGMS) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Fireeye (FEYE) Share Price Declined, S Squared Technology Has Raised by $320,000 Its Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 19,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 465,087 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 484,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 405,258 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 1.10M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 2.64M shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 3.30 million shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 21,900 shares. 540,050 were accumulated by Broadview Ltd Llc. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 666,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiger Limited Liability Corp accumulated 200,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20,020 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, Pnc Financial has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 38,369 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 70,723 shares. 64,010 are owned by Zacks Management. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 5,781 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,598 for 489.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nantahala Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 339,133 shares. Nomura holds 0.05% or 524,826 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 629,080 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 85,072 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Legal & General Public Ltd Company owns 63,153 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 33,355 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 66,521 shares. Fine Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8.79M shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 89,645 shares to 528,457 shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 201,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).