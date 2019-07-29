Hood River Capital Management Stake in Conmed (CNMD) Lifted by $2.47 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Boosted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 2.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 29,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,012 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.94M, up from 402,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 63,089 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 21.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $277,160 activity.

