Hood River Capital Management Raised Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) Holding by $33.22 Million; Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $729,399 as Market Valuation Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 577,461 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) by 147.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 208,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 350,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73 million, up from 141,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 184,733 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Priority Review Status Expected to Accelerate Review Period; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%)

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 14,925 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,800 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

